Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This decay occurs at a predictable rate, characterized by the half-life, which is the time required for half of the radioactive sample to decay. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting decay curves, as they typically exhibit an exponential decrease in the amount of the sample over time. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Half-Life Half-life is a specific time period in which half of a given amount of a radioactive substance will have decayed. This concept is fundamental in understanding decay curves, as they should show a consistent pattern of reduction at each half-life interval. If the curve deviates from this expected pattern, it may indicate an error in measurement or an incorrect assumption about the decay process. Recommended video: Guided course 02:09 02:09 Radioactive Half-Life Concept 1