The half-life of arsenic-74 is about 18 days. If a sample initially contains 100.00 mg arsenic-74, what mass (in mg) would be left after 72 days?
The half-life of iodine-131, an isotope used in thyroid therapy, is 8.021 days. What percentage of iodine-131 remains in a sample that is estimated to be 40.11 days old?
What is the concentration of a CO2 in a container after 4 half-lives if 0.325 mol of CO2 is initially placed into a 5.0 L reaction vessel?
What is the half-life of the radioisotope that shows the following plot of remaining percentage vs. time?