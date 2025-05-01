Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps identify materials and understand their behavior in different contexts. The formula for density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass and Volume Units In this context, mass is given in kilograms (kg) and volume in cubic centimeters (cm³). To calculate density in g/mL, it is essential to convert mass from kilograms to grams (1 kg = 1000 g) and recognize that 1 cm³ is equivalent to 1 mL. Understanding these unit conversions is vital for accurate calculations in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Pressure Units