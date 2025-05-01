Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) in the context of liquids and solids. It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different conditions. The formula for density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this question, the mass of the butter is given in pounds (lb), which must be converted to grams (g) to calculate density in g/mL. Understanding how to convert between units is essential for accurate calculations in chemistry.