Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids. It is a crucial physical property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different contexts. The formula for calculating density is: Density = Mass/Volume. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass and Volume Measurements Mass is the amount of matter in an object, measured in grams (g), while volume is the space that a substance occupies, measured in milliliters (mL) for liquids. Accurate measurement of both mass and volume is essential for calculating density. In this question, the mass of the salt solution is given as 24.0 g, and the volume is 20.0 mL. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1