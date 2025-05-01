Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids. It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different contexts. In this question, calculating the density of the syrup requires knowing both its mass and the volume it occupies. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass Measurement Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, usually measured in grams (g). In this scenario, the mass of the empty container and the mass of the syrup combined are provided, allowing us to determine the mass of the syrup alone. Understanding how to manipulate these mass measurements is essential for calculating density accurately. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1