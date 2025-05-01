Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Percentage Mass percentage is a way to express the concentration of a component in a mixture. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the component by the total mass of the mixture and multiplying by 100. In this case, the fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen by mass, meaning that 15 grams of nitrogen are present in every 100 grams of fertilizer. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this problem, we need to convert ounces to grams to find the mass of nitrogen. Knowing that 1 ounce is approximately 28.35 grams allows us to perform this conversion accurately, ensuring that all calculations are in compatible units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1