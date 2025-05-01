Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage by Mass Percentage by mass is a way to express the concentration of a component in a mixture. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the component by the total mass of the mixture and multiplying by 100. In this case, the athlete's body fat percentage indicates that 15% of their total mass is fat. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this problem, the athlete's mass is given in kilograms, but the desired output is in pounds. Understanding how to convert between these units is essential for accurately calculating the weight of fat. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1