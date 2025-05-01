Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 61
Textbook Question
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The athlete has 15% body fat by mass and weighs 74 kg.
Convert the athlete's total body weight from kilograms to pounds using the conversion factor: 1 kg = 2.20462 pounds.
Calculate the total body weight in pounds by multiplying the weight in kilograms by the conversion factor.
Determine the weight of the body fat by calculating 15% of the total body weight in pounds.
Use the formula: Weight of fat (pounds) = Total body weight (pounds) * 0.15 to find the weight of fat.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Percentage by Mass
Percentage by mass is a way to express the concentration of a component in a mixture. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the component by the total mass of the mixture and multiplying by 100. In this case, the athlete's body fat percentage indicates that 15% of their total mass is fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Mass Percent Concept
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this problem, the athlete's mass is given in kilograms, but the desired output is in pounds. Understanding how to convert between these units is essential for accurately calculating the weight of fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
Mass Calculation
Mass calculation involves determining the mass of a specific component based on the total mass and its percentage. To find the weight of fat in this scenario, you multiply the total mass of the athlete by the percentage of body fat (expressed as a decimal). This calculation provides the mass of fat in kilograms, which can then be converted to pounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Related Videos
Related Practice