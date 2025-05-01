Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and performing calculations in chemistry.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. This notation helps in easily identifying significant figures, as the digits in the coefficient indicate the significant figures of the number.