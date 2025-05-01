Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and performing calculations in chemistry.

Rules for Counting Significant Figures There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a given number. For example, leading zeros are not counted, while trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant. Familiarity with these rules helps in comparing numbers and ensuring consistency in scientific communication.