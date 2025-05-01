Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in a decimal number. Understanding significant figures is crucial for determining the precision of measurements and for reporting results accurately in scientific contexts.

Leading Zeros Leading zeros are the zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number. They are not considered significant because they do not affect the value of the number. For example, in the measurement 0.000 02 g, the leading zeros are not significant, and only the '2' is counted as significant.