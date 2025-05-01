Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements Elements are pure substances that consist of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. Each element is represented by a unique symbol on the periodic table, and they are the fundamental building blocks of matter. Examples include hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and carbon (C).

Compounds Compounds are substances formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions. They have distinct properties that are different from the individual elements that compose them. For example, water (H₂O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen, while hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) is another compound that contains the same elements in different ratios.