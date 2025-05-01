Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements Elements are pure substances that consist of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. Each element is defined by its atomic number, which represents the number of protons in its nucleus. Examples include hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and iron (Fe).

Compounds Compounds are substances formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions. They can be broken down into their constituent elements through chemical reactions. An example of a compound is water (H₂O), which consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms.