Pure Substances A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. This means it has consistent physical and chemical properties. Examples include elements like gold and compounds like water (H₂O). Pure substances cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means.

Mixtures A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means. Mixtures can be homogeneous, where the composition is uniform (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the composition is not uniform (like a salad). The components in a mixture do not chemically bond.