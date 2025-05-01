Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
Problem 3
Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or amixture:c. ice (H₂O)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the composition of ice, which is solid water, represented by the chemical formula H₂O.
Understand that a pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, meaning it consists of a single type of particle.
Recognize that ice is composed entirely of water molecules, each consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Consider that a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, which can be separated by physical means.
Conclude that since ice is made up of only water molecules and has a consistent composition throughout, it is classified as a pure substance.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pure Substances
A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. This means it has consistent physical and chemical properties. Examples include elements like gold and compounds like water (H₂O). Pure substances cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Classification of Matter Example 1
Mixtures
A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means. Mixtures can be homogeneous, where the composition is uniform (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the composition is not uniform (like a salad). The components in a mixture do not chemically bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1
Classification of Matter
Matter can be classified into pure substances and mixtures based on its composition. Understanding this classification helps in identifying whether a sample is a pure substance, like ice (H₂O), or a mixture. This classification is fundamental in chemistry as it influences how substances behave and interact in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Classification of Matter
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning