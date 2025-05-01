Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Potential Energy Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position or height. In the context of a roller-coaster, as the car climbs to the top of a hill, it gains potential energy because it is elevated against the force of gravity. This energy is highest at the peak of the ride, where the car has the maximum height.

Kinetic Energy Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, which depends on the mass and velocity of an object. As the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the hill, its potential energy is converted into kinetic energy, causing the car to accelerate. The kinetic energy is greatest at the lowest point of the ride, where the car is moving the fastest.