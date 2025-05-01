Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion. It is directly proportional to the mass of the object and the square of its velocity, as described by the formula KE = 1/2 mv². In the context of the question, when a ball is kicked, it moves, thus exhibiting kinetic energy.

Potential Energy Potential energy is the stored energy in an object due to its position or state. For example, a ball held at a height has gravitational potential energy, which can be converted to kinetic energy when it falls. In this case, potential energy is not relevant to the act of kicking a ball, as the focus is on its motion.