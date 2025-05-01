Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
Problem 31
Textbook Question
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
1
Identify the energy contribution of carbohydrates and proteins using their respective caloric values: carbohydrates provide 4 kcal/g and proteins provide 4 kcal/g.
Calculate the total energy provided by carbohydrates: multiply the grams of carbohydrates (13 g) by 4 kcal/g.
Calculate the total energy provided by proteins: multiply the grams of proteins (5 g) by 4 kcal/g.
Add the energy contributions from carbohydrates and proteins to find the total energy from these macronutrients.
Subtract the total energy from carbohydrates and proteins from the total energy of the avocado (405 kcal) to find the energy contribution from fats. Then, divide this energy by the caloric value of fats (9 kcal/g) to find the grams of fat.
Caloric Content of Macronutrients
Each macronutrient contributes a specific number of calories per gram: carbohydrates provide 4 kcal/g, proteins also provide 4 kcal/g, and fats provide 9 kcal/g. Understanding these values is essential for calculating the total caloric contribution of each macronutrient in a food item, which is crucial for determining the grams of fat in the avocado.
Energy Balance Equation
The energy balance equation states that the total energy content of a food item is the sum of the energy contributions from carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. By rearranging this equation, one can isolate the grams of fat by subtracting the energy contributions from carbohydrates and proteins from the total energy content, allowing for the calculation of fat content.
Rounding Numbers
Rounding is a mathematical process used to simplify numbers to a specified degree of accuracy. In this context, rounding the calculated grams of fat to the nearest ten is necessary for clarity and ease of communication, especially when presenting nutritional information. Understanding how to round correctly ensures that the final answer is both accurate and appropriately formatted.
