Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries when it gains or loses electrons. Atoms that lose electrons become positively charged ions (cations), while those that gain electrons become negatively charged ions (anions). Understanding the ionic charge is crucial for determining the correct symbol for an ion.

Barium Properties Barium is an alkaline earth metal with the atomic number 56. It typically forms a cation with a +2 charge when it loses its two outermost electrons during chemical reactions. Recognizing the properties of barium helps in predicting its behavior and the type of ion it forms.