Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. For potassium (K), this process involves overcoming the attraction between the negatively charged electron and the positively charged nucleus. The equation for the loss of an electron from a K atom can be represented as K(g) → K⁺(g) + e⁻, indicating that an electron is removed, resulting in a positively charged ion.

Electron Affinity Electron affinity refers to the energy change that occurs when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gaseous state. For a potassium ion (K⁺), gaining an electron results in the formation of a neutral potassium atom. The equation for this process is K⁺(g) + e⁻ → K(g), which shows that the addition of an electron to K⁺ releases energy, making the process exothermic.