Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atoms are the basic units of matter, consisting of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The number of protons in the nucleus defines the element and its atomic number, while the arrangement of electrons determines the atom's chemical properties. Different elements have varying numbers of protons, which leads to distinct characteristics and behaviors. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Elemental Properties Each element has unique properties, such as atomic mass, electronegativity, and ionization energy, which arise from its atomic structure. These properties influence how elements interact with one another, forming compounds and participating in chemical reactions. Understanding these properties is essential for predicting the behavior of different elements. Recommended video: Guided course 02:17 02:17 Chemical Properties Example 1