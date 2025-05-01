Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopic Symbols Isotopic symbols represent specific isotopes of elements, denoting the element's chemical symbol along with its mass number and atomic number. The mass number, located at the top left, indicates the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus, while the atomic number, found at the bottom left, specifies the number of protons, which defines the element. Recommended video: Guided course 03:57 03:57 Isotopes Example 1

Atomic Number The atomic number is a fundamental property of an element, representing the number of protons in its nucleus. This number determines the element's identity and its position in the periodic table. For example, gold (Au) has an atomic number of 79, meaning it has 79 protons and, in a neutral atom, also 79 electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory