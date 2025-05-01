Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying mass numbers for the isotopes. For example, argon has isotopes with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40, indicating that they contain 18 protons but differ in their neutron counts. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes

Mass Number The mass number of an isotope is the total count of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is a crucial identifier for isotopes, as it helps distinguish between them. In the case of argon, the mass numbers 36, 38, and 40 reflect the different combinations of neutrons with the constant number of protons (18) in each isotope. Recommended video: Guided course 01:21 01:21 Mass Percent Example