Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Isotopes
Problem 36
Textbook Question
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1: Understand that the atomic symbol of an element is determined by its number of protons, which is equal to the number of electrons in a neutral atom.
insert step 2: Since the isotope has 25 electrons, it must also have 25 protons.
insert step 3: Identify the element with 25 protons using the periodic table. This element is manganese (Mn).
insert step 4: The atomic number (Z) of manganese is 25, and the mass number (A) is the sum of protons and neutrons.
insert step 5: Calculate the mass number: A = 25 (protons) + 28 (neutrons) = 53. The atomic symbol is written as: ^{53}_{25}Mn.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Structure
Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The atomic number, which is the number of protons, determines the element's identity. In a neutral atom, the number of electrons equals the number of protons, balancing the charge. Understanding atomic structure is essential for identifying isotopes and their symbols.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons affects the atomic mass but not the chemical properties. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 and 8 neutrons, respectively. Recognizing isotopes is crucial for writing their atomic symbols.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Atomic Symbol Notation
The atomic symbol notation represents an element and its isotopes using the format A/Z Element, where A is the mass number (protons + neutrons) and Z is the atomic number (number of protons). For the given question, the atomic symbol can be derived by calculating the mass number from the provided electrons and neutrons, allowing for accurate representation of the isotope.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation
