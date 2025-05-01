Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The atomic number, which is the number of protons, determines the element's identity. In a neutral atom, the number of electrons equals the number of protons, balancing the charge. Understanding atomic structure is essential for identifying isotopes and their symbols. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons affects the atomic mass but not the chemical properties. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 and 8 neutrons, respectively. Recognizing isotopes is crucial for writing their atomic symbols. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes