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Introduction to Chemistry
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Table of contents
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1. The Chemical World
Chapter worksheet
The Scientific Method
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Chapter worksheet
Scientific Notation
SI Units (Simplified)
Metric Prefixes
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Dimensional Analysis
Density
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
3. Matter and Energy
Chapter worksheet
Classification of Matter
States of Matter
Physical & Chemical Changes
Chemical Properties
Physical Properties
Temperature (Simplified)
Law of Conservation of Mass
Nature of Energy
First Law of Thermodynamics
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Heat Capacity
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
4. Atoms and Elements
Chapter worksheet
The Atom (Simplified)
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Isotopes
Ions (Simplified)
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Periodic Table: Classifications
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Atomic Theory
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
5. Molecules and Compounds
Chapter worksheet
Law of Definite Proportions
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
Naming Monoatomic Cations
Naming Monoatomic Anions
Polyatomic Ions
Naming Ionic Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Naming Acids
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Molecular Models
Calculating Molar Mass
6. Chemical Composition
Chapter worksheet
Empirical Formula
Molecular Formula
Mole Concept
Mass Percent
7. Chemical Reactions
Chapter worksheet
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Solubility Rules
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Molecular Equations
Types of Chemical Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Chapter worksheet
Stoichiometry
Limiting Reagent
Percent Yield
Thermochemical Equations
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Chapter worksheet
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Bohr Model (Simplified)
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
Electronic Structure
Electronic Structure: Shells
Electronic Structure: Subshells
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Ions and the Octet Rule
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
Electron Arrangements
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding
Chapter worksheet
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Ionic Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Bonding Preferences
Multiple Bonds
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Bond Angles (Simplified)
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
11 Gases
Chapter worksheet
Pressure Units
Kinetic Molecular Theory
The Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Chemistry Gas Laws
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Gas Stoichiometry
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Chapter worksheet
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
13. Solutions
Chapter worksheet
Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Solutions: Mass Percent
Molarity
Osmolarity
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Intro to Henry's Law
Dilutions
Solution Stoichiometry
Molality
The Colligative Properties
Boiling Point Elevation
Freezing Point Depression
Osmosis
14. Acids and Bases
Chapter worksheet
Acid-Base Introduction
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Acid and Base Strength
The pH Scale
Auto-Ionization
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
Acid-Base Reactions
Buffers
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter worksheet
Rate of Reaction
Energy Diagrams
Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Le Chatelier's Principle
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
16. Oxidation and Reduction
Chapter worksheet
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter worksheet
Types of Radiation
Alpha Decay
Beta Decay
Gamma Emission
Positron Emission
Radioactive Half-Life
Measuring Radioactivity
4. Atoms and Elements
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Back
4. Atoms and Elements
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
All
Practice by Jules
Multiple choice
Textbook question
Multiple Choice
Which subatomic particle in an atom has a positive charge?
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Multiple Choice
Which subatomic particle in an atom has a negative charge?
33
views
Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of the atom, which subatomic particle is typically described as moving the fastest?
20
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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of the atom, which subatomic particle has a negative charge?
18
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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of subatomic particles, what is the relative mass of an electron compared with a proton (proton
=
1
)?
18
views
Multiple Choice
How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus (P)?
22
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Multiple Choice
A positively charged particle in an atom is the:
25
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Multiple Choice
Which element has 31 protons in its nucleus?
20
views
Multiple Choice
In simplified terms using relative masses (with the proton as the reference), what is the relative mass of a proton?
17
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Multiple Choice
Atoms of which element contain 25 protons?
23
views
Multiple Choice
How many protons are in an atom of bismuth (Bi)?
24
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Multiple Choice
Which neutral element has 35 electrons?
23
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Multiple Choice
How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium (Ca)?
24
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Multiple Choice
Which element has
50
protons in its nucleus?
8
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Multiple Choice
In simplified atomic structure, what is the approximate mass of a neutron in atomic mass units (amu)?
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