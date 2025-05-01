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Multiple Choice
In an atom, the major portion of the atom's mass consists of which subatomic particles?
A
Protons and neutrons in the nucleus
B
Only neutrons
C
Electrons in the electron cloud
D
Only protons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an atom consists of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand that protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom, while electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
Recognize that protons and neutrons have much greater mass compared to electrons; specifically, the mass of a proton or neutron is approximately 1 atomic mass unit (amu), whereas an electron's mass is about 1/1836 of a proton's mass.
Since the nucleus contains both protons and neutrons, and these particles have the majority of the atom's mass, the major portion of the atom's mass is due to protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Therefore, the correct answer is that the major portion of the atom's mass consists of protons and neutrons located in the nucleus.
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