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Multiple Choice
In simplified terms using relative masses (with the proton as the reference), what is the relative mass of a proton?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the relative mass of a proton using the proton as the reference point. This means the proton's mass is compared to itself.
Recall that relative mass is a ratio comparing the mass of a particle to the mass of a reference particle. Here, the proton is the reference, so its relative mass is set to 1.
Recognize that the proton's mass is approximately 1 atomic mass unit (amu), which is the standard unit used for relative atomic masses.
Note that other particles, like electrons, have much smaller relative masses (for example, about 1/1840 of a proton's mass), but this does not affect the proton's relative mass when it is the reference.
Conclude that since the proton is the reference particle, its relative mass is defined as 1 by convention.
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