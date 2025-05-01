Table of contents
5. Molecules and Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Problem 34
Textbook Question
The elements in red in the periodic table can form cations having more than one charge. Write the formulas and names of the compounds that are formed between the red cations and the blue anions depicted in the periodic table.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the red cations and blue anions from the periodic table. Red cations are typically transition metals that can have multiple oxidation states, such as Fe, Cu, and Sn. Blue anions are nonmetals or polyatomic ions, such as Cl^-, SO_4^{2-}, and NO_3^-.
Step 2: Determine the possible charges for each red cation. For example, iron (Fe) can have charges of +2 or +3, copper (Cu) can have charges of +1 or +2, and tin (Sn) can have charges of +2 or +4.
Step 3: Pair each red cation with each blue anion to form neutral compounds. Use the criss-cross method to balance the charges. For example, if pairing Fe^{2+} with Cl^-, the formula would be FeCl_2.
Step 4: Write the names of the compounds using the Stock system for the cations. For example, FeCl_2 would be named iron(II) chloride, indicating the +2 charge on iron.
Step 5: Repeat the process for each combination of red cations and blue anions, ensuring that the compound formulas are neutral and the names correctly reflect the cation charges.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cations and Anions
Cations are positively charged ions formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, while anions are negatively charged ions created when an atom gains electrons. In the context of ionic compounds, cations and anions combine to form neutral compounds, balancing their charges. Understanding the nature of these ions is crucial for predicting the formulas of the resulting compounds.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between cations and anions. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, which means the total positive charge from the cations must equal the total negative charge from the anions. This concept is essential for writing correct chemical formulas, as it dictates the ratio of cations to anions in the compound.
Variable Oxidation States
Some elements, particularly transition metals, can exhibit multiple oxidation states, meaning they can form cations with different charges. This variability affects the naming and formula of the compounds they form with anions. Recognizing the oxidation state of the cation is vital for accurately determining the compound's formula and understanding its properties.
