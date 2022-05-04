Here we have the rules for writing ionic compounds. Now step 1, we write the ions involved in the compound from the provided name. Step 2, you use these ions to write the formula of the ion compound. So if we take a look here, we have aluminum, nitride, and barium phosphate. Alright. So we're going to say aluminum is in group 3A. Because of that, its charge is plus 3 or 3 plus. So that's why you write it as Al3+. Nitride, "ide" would mean that it is a nonmetal, and it had its ending changed to "ide". Nitrogen is in group 5A, so its charge is 3 minus. Now if you don't quite remember the charges associated with the different groups of the periodic table, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on the periodic table charges. Okay? That'll help you see all the elements of the periodic table and what are the common types of charges based on the location of the element. Now for this first one, when numbers in charges are the same, so here the numbers are 3 and 3. Okay? So the numbers are 3 and 3, they cancel out to combine the elements. So since they both have 3 in their charges, they just cancel out. So aluminum nitride will be AlN. Now barium phosphate. Barium is in group 2A, so its charge is 2 plus. Phosphate is one of our polyatomic ions. It's one of our common tetraoxides. Its formula is P 4 O 13 3- Now, when the numbers in charges are different, here this is 2 and this is 3, then they crisscross. They crisscross to combine the elements. So what I mean by crisscross is that the 2 from here would come here, and the 3 from here would come here. That would give me, if we look, it'd give me Ba 3 (PO 4 ) 2 . So that would represent barium phosphate. These are the things you must do when given the name of an ionic compound. Write out its ions and then look to see, are the numbers in the charges the same? If so, they cancel out. Are they different? If so, crisscross them. Now doing this crisscrossing motion, we don't have to worry about crisscrossing the charges. Okay? So you're only crisscrossing the numbers. Doing this type of action takes care of the charges on them on their own, so just ignore them. Okay? So these would be our two formulas for these ionic compounds. Now that we've gotten down the basics, we'll move on to some problems and put what we just learned into practice.