Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions) bond together through electrostatic forces. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, meaning the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. Understanding how to combine these ions based on their charges is essential for writing correct ionic formulas. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Naming Ionic Compounds

Charge Balance Charge balance is a fundamental principle in forming ionic compounds. Each ion has a specific charge, and when combining ions, the total positive charge from cations must equal the total negative charge from anions. For example, in the case of Ca²⁺ (with a +2 charge) and S²⁻ (with a -2 charge), one of each ion combines to create a neutral compound, CaS. Recommended video: Guided course 01:46 01:46 Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions