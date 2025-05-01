Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Problem 18
Textbook Question
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:b. Ca²⁺ and S²⁻
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges on each ion: Calcium (Ca) has a charge of +2, and Sulfur (S) has a charge of -2.
To form a neutral compound, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge.
Since both ions have charges of equal magnitude but opposite signs (+2 and -2), they will combine in a 1:1 ratio.
Write the formula by placing the symbols for calcium and sulfur together, without any subscripts, as the charges are already balanced.
The resulting ionic formula is simply the combination of the two elements in their simplest ratio.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions) bond together through electrostatic forces. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, meaning the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. Understanding how to combine these ions based on their charges is essential for writing correct ionic formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Charge Balance
Charge balance is a fundamental principle in forming ionic compounds. Each ion has a specific charge, and when combining ions, the total positive charge from cations must equal the total negative charge from anions. For example, in the case of Ca²⁺ (with a +2 charge) and S²⁻ (with a -2 charge), one of each ion combines to create a neutral compound, CaS.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Chemical Formula Representation
The chemical formula of an ionic compound represents the ratio of ions in the compound. It is written with the cation first followed by the anion, and subscripts indicate the number of each ion needed to achieve charge balance. For the compound formed from Ca²⁺ and S²⁻, the formula is CaS, indicating one calcium ion and one sulfide ion combine to form the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Watch next
Master Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning