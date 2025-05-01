Table of contents
5. Molecules and Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Problem 97
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5)
e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of valence electrons for element X from its Lewis symbol. Element X has 6 valence electrons.
Recognize that sulfur (S) also has 6 valence electrons, similar to element X.
Determine the number of electrons each element needs to achieve a full octet. Both X and sulfur need 2 more electrons to complete their octet.
Consider the simplest ratio in which X and sulfur can share electrons to satisfy the octet rule. Each X atom can share 2 electrons with a sulfur atom.
Conclude that the formula of the compound formed by X and sulfur is X2S, where two X atoms share electrons with one sulfur atom to achieve full octets.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Symbols
Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom using dots around the element's symbol. They are crucial for understanding how atoms bond, as they visually depict the number of electrons available for bonding. In the context of ionic compounds, Lewis symbols help predict how elements will interact based on their electron configurations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the creation of a stable compound. Understanding the charge of the ions involved is essential for determining the correct formula of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Stoichiometry in Compounds
Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, including the ratios of elements in compounds. When writing the formula for a compound, it is important to balance the charges of the ions involved, ensuring that the total positive charge equals the total negative charge. This principle is key to deriving the correct chemical formula for the compound formed between elements X and sulfur.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
