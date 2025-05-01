Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decomposition Reaction A decomposition reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler products. In the case of sucrose, when heated, it decomposes into carbon (C) and water (H2O). Understanding this concept is crucial for writing the balanced equation, as it highlights the transformation of one substance into multiple products. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. For the decomposition of sucrose, it is essential to adjust coefficients to achieve balance between the reactants and products. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1