Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In organic compounds like glucose, combustion typically results in the formation of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). This type of reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases energy, which is why it is commonly used in energy production. Recommended video: Guided course 04:07 04:07 Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is conserved during a reaction. In the case of glucose combustion, the equation must reflect that the total number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms on the reactant side equals those on the product side. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1