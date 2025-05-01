Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Problem 29
Textbook Question
Glucose, also known as 'blood sugar' when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.Write the equation for the combustion of glucose with O2 to give CO2 and H2O.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the combustion reaction. The reactants are glucose \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 \) and oxygen \( \text{O}_2 \). The products are carbon dioxide \( \text{CO}_2 \) and water \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the combustion of glucose: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 + \text{O}_2 \rightarrow \text{CO}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Balance the carbon atoms. There are 6 carbon atoms in glucose, so you need 6 \( \text{CO}_2 \) molecules on the product side: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 + \text{O}_2 \rightarrow 6\text{CO}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Balance the hydrogen atoms. There are 12 hydrogen atoms in glucose, so you need 6 \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \) molecules on the product side: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 + \text{O}_2 \rightarrow 6\text{CO}_2 + 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Balance the oxygen atoms. Count the total oxygen atoms on the product side (6 \( \text{CO}_2 \) gives 12 oxygen atoms and 6 \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \) gives 6 oxygen atoms, totaling 18). Since glucose already has 6 oxygen atoms, you need 12 more from \( \text{O}_2 \), which means 6 \( \text{O}_2 \) molecules: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 + 6\text{O}_2 \rightarrow 6\text{CO}_2 + 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Combustion Reaction
A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In organic compounds like glucose, combustion typically results in the formation of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). This type of reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases energy, which is why it is commonly used in energy production.
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is conserved during a reaction. In the case of glucose combustion, the equation must reflect that the total number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms on the reactant side equals those on the product side. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Molecular Formula of Glucose
The molecular formula of glucose, C6H12O6, indicates that each molecule contains six carbon atoms, twelve hydrogen atoms, and six oxygen atoms. Understanding this formula is crucial for writing the combustion equation, as it provides the starting point for determining the products and balancing the reaction. The structure of glucose also influences how it reacts with oxygen during combustion.
Molecular Formula
