Molecular Formulas Molecular formulas represent the number and types of atoms in a molecule. For phosphorus, the molecular formula P4 indicates that each molecule consists of four phosphorus atoms. Understanding molecular formulas is essential for writing balanced chemical equations, as they provide the necessary information about the reactants and products involved in a chemical reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1