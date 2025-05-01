Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Problem 67
Textbook Question
Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the chemical reaction. The reactants are P4 and Cl2, and the product is phosphorus pentachloride, which is PCl5.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation using the chemical formulas: P4 + Cl2 -> PCl5.
Balance the phosphorus atoms first. Since there are 4 phosphorus atoms in P4, you need 4 PCl5 molecules to balance the phosphorus: P4 + Cl2 -> 4 PCl5.
Next, balance the chlorine atoms. Each PCl5 molecule contains 5 chlorine atoms, so 4 PCl5 molecules contain 20 chlorine atoms. Therefore, you need 10 Cl2 molecules to provide 20 chlorine atoms: P4 + 10 Cl2 -> 4 PCl5.
Verify that the equation is balanced by counting the atoms of each element on both sides of the equation. There should be 4 phosphorus atoms and 20 chlorine atoms on each side.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Formulas
Molecular formulas represent the number and types of atoms in a molecule. For phosphorus, the molecular formula P4 indicates that each molecule consists of four phosphorus atoms. Understanding molecular formulas is essential for writing balanced chemical equations, as they provide the necessary information about the reactants and products involved in a chemical reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Chemical Reactions and Products
In a chemical reaction, reactants undergo a transformation to form products. In this case, phosphorus (P4) reacts with chlorine gas (Cl2) to produce phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5). Understanding the nature of reactants and products is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction and for writing the correct balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Watch next
Master Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice