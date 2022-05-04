Alright. So chemical reactions are processes where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products. And we're going to say here that types of chemical reactions are based on the changes reactions undergo and the types of products formed. Now one type of chemical reaction is redox reactions. In these types of chemical reactions, we have the involvement of the transference of electrons between reactants. Now besides redox reactions, we have other types of chemical reactions. So let's take a look here. And the first one we have is combination. In a combination, we have multiple reactants combined to form one product. So here we have sodium solid plus we have ClO aqueous. In a combination reaction, it will just combine together to give me one product. So here we have NaClO. Decomposition can be seen as the opposite of combination. Here we have one reactant splits into multiple products. So here we have H2O liquid, and depending on how we treat water, we can actually break it up into its elemental, oxygen and hydrogen. So if I run enough power through this, I could change my water liquid into H2 gas plus O2 gas. So one reactant has broken up into multiple products. Next, we have what's called combustion. In a combustion reaction, we typically have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen, or carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. It reacts with oxygen to produce H2O and CO2. So here we have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen reacting with O2 to give us CO2 and water. And here we have another compound now composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, also reacting with oxygen to produce CO2 and water. Here, we're not too concerned with balancing these chemical reactions. It's more important to be able to recognize which type of chemical reactions we're dealing with. The last 2 we have are single displacement and double displacement. In a single displacement reaction, we're going to say here that a single element replaces another element within a nearby compound. Here we have zinc metal and we have copper sulfate compound. In this example, our zinc metal displaces or removes copper metal. So what we get here is zinc sulfate, plus copper now by itself. So one reactant, a single element replaces another element within a nearby compound. That is a single displacement reaction. Then finally we have a double displacement reaction. Here, we have ions from 2 reacting compounds swap places with each other. So basically we have barium nitrate reacting with sodium sulfate, so barium is going to swap places with sodium, so now barium is with sulfate, and then we have sodium combining with nitrate. And remember, the way we're combining these to make our products is based on our understanding of ionic compounds. If you ever watch my videos on forming ionic compounds, make sure you go back and take a look. So here we have different types of chemical reactions with the key features that each one possesses. So it's important that you remember what makes it a combustion reaction, what makes it a combination reaction, etc. Being able to recognize these types of equations is going to prove very valuable later on when we start doing more complex types of questions.
Types of Chemical Reactions: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products, categorized into types such as combination, decomposition, combustion, single displacement, and double displacement. In combination reactions, multiple reactants yield one product, while decomposition reactions split one reactant into multiple products. Combustion typically involves hydrocarbons reacting with oxygen to produce water and carbon dioxide. Single displacement sees one element replace another in a compound, and double displacement involves the exchange of ions between two compounds. Understanding these types is crucial for recognizing and solving complex chemical equations.
Types of Chemical Reactions are classified by the products that they form.
Examining Types of Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1
Types of Chemical Reactions Example 1
Balance the following equation and indicate the type of chemical reaction it represents.
Alright. So if we're going to balance this out, we have ammonium nitrate breaking down to give us dinitrogen monoxide and water. Now on this side, we have nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen involved. The polyatomic ions of NH4 and NO3 are not found on the other side, so I can't just simply write them down. The other side has N, H, and O as well. Alright. So what we have here initially is we have 2 nitrogens, 4 hydrogens, and 3 oxygens. On the other side we have 2 nitrogens, 2 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens. So my nitrogens are the same, so that's good. Let's keep going. My hydrogens are not, so we're going to have to throw a 2 here. When I do that, that 2 gets distributed to the hydrogen to give me 4. But then I have 2 times 1 is 2 oxygens, plus 1 more is 3. Doing that, now my equation is totally balanced with the coefficient of 1 for ammonium nitrate, 2 for water, and 1 for dinitrogen monoxide.
The balanced chemical reaction is: 1 NH 4 1 NO 3 1 → 1 N 2 1 O + 2 H 2 1 O We balance the equation and also we're going to say that we have one reactant breaking down or decomposing to give us multiple products. Gave me N2O and water as products. So remember, if you have one reactant breaking down into multiple products, it is an example of decomposition. So here, the answer has to be option B.
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced combustion reaction when it is subjected to high temperatures.
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the different types of chemical reactions?
The different types of chemical reactions include combination, decomposition, combustion, single displacement, and double displacement. In a combination reaction, multiple reactants combine to form one product. Decomposition reactions involve a single reactant breaking down into multiple products. Combustion reactions typically involve hydrocarbons reacting with oxygen to produce water and carbon dioxide. Single displacement reactions occur when one element replaces another in a compound. Double displacement reactions involve the exchange of ions between two compounds. Understanding these types is crucial for recognizing and solving complex chemical equations.
What is a combination reaction and can you provide an example?
A combination reaction is a type of chemical reaction where multiple reactants combine to form a single product. An example of a combination reaction is the formation of sodium hypochlorite (NaClO) from sodium (Na) and hypochlorous acid (HClO):
In this reaction, sodium and hypochlorous acid combine to form sodium hypochlorite.
What happens in a decomposition reaction?
In a decomposition reaction, a single reactant breaks down into two or more products. This is essentially the opposite of a combination reaction. For example, water (H2O) can be decomposed into hydrogen gas (H2) and oxygen gas (O2) through electrolysis:
In this reaction, water is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen gases.
What is a combustion reaction and what are its typical products?
A combustion reaction typically involves a hydrocarbon reacting with oxygen to produce water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2). These reactions are exothermic, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. For example, the combustion of methane (CH4) can be represented as:
In this reaction, methane reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water.
What is the difference between single displacement and double displacement reactions?
In a single displacement reaction, one element replaces another element in a compound. For example, zinc (Zn) can displace copper (Cu) in copper sulfate (CuSO4):
In a double displacement reaction, ions from two compounds exchange places. For example, barium nitrate (Ba(NO3)2) reacts with sodium sulfate (Na2SO4):
Here, barium and sodium ions swap places to form barium sulfate and sodium nitrate.
