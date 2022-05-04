Alright. So chemical reactions are processes where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products. And we're going to say here that types of chemical reactions are based on the changes reactions undergo and the types of products formed. Now one type of chemical reaction is redox reactions. In these types of chemical reactions, we have the involvement of the transference of electrons between reactants. Now besides redox reactions, we have other types of chemical reactions. So let's take a look here. And the first one we have is combination. In a combination, we have multiple reactants combined to form one product. So here we have sodium solid plus we have ClO aqueous. In a combination reaction, it will just combine together to give me one product. So here we have NaClO. Decomposition can be seen as the opposite of combination. Here we have one reactant splits into multiple products. So here we have H 2 O liquid, and depending on how we treat water, we can actually break it up into its elemental, oxygen and hydrogen. So if I run enough power through this, I could change my water liquid into H 2 gas plus O 2 gas. So one reactant has broken up into multiple products. Next, we have what's called combustion. In a combustion reaction, we typically have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen, or carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. It reacts with oxygen to produce H 2 O and CO 2 . So here we have a compound composed of carbon and hydrogen reacting with O 2 to give us CO 2 and water. And here we have another compound now composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, also reacting with oxygen to produce CO 2 and water. Here, we're not too concerned with balancing these chemical reactions. It's more important to be able to recognize which type of chemical reactions we're dealing with. The last 2 we have are single displacement and double displacement. In a single displacement reaction, we're going to say here that a single element replaces another element within a nearby compound. Here we have zinc metal and we have copper sulfate compound. In this example, our zinc metal displaces or removes copper metal. So what we get here is zinc sulfate, plus copper now by itself. So one reactant, a single element replaces another element within a nearby compound. That is a single displacement reaction. Then finally we have a double displacement reaction. Here, we have ions from 2 reacting compounds swap places with each other. So basically we have barium nitrate reacting with sodium sulfate, so barium is going to swap places with sodium, so now barium is with sulfate, and then we have sodium combining with nitrate. And remember, the way we're combining these to make our products is based on our understanding of ionic compounds. If you ever watch my videos on forming ionic compounds, make sure you go back and take a look. So here we have different types of chemical reactions with the key features that each one possesses. So it's important that you remember what makes it a combustion reaction, what makes it a combination reaction, etc. Being able to recognize these types of equations is going to prove very valuable later on when we start doing more complex types of questions.