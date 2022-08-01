Carbon Source:Heterotrophs vs. Autotrophs

in this video, we're going to talk about the nutritional carbon source of microorganisms and how scientists can classify organisms either as hetero troughs or autotrophs depending on the carbon source. Now, microorganisms are classified into two groups based on their source of carbon and whether that carbon sources organic or inorganic. And again, recall that organic just means that the substance contains both carbon and hydrogen, whereas in organic means that it does not contain both carbon and hydrogen. And recall that the carbon source itself is referring to the original carbon based molecule that supplies carbon to the cell so that the cell can use that carbon to create other cell components. Now, autotrophs are going to be using carbon fixation uh in order to capture carbon and make their own food and other cell components as well. And so autotrophs are going to be making their own food. And usually the carbon that is going to be fixated is going to be some kind of inorganic carbon, such as carbon dioxide. Now, hetero tropes on the other hand, are going to consume rather than make their own food and they consume and they use organic molecules. And uh these organic molecules are what are supplying the carbon that the cell needs to create other cell components. And so if we take a look at our image down below, on the left hand side over here, we're focusing in on the auto troughs. And the auto troops are going to be making their own food by using carbon fixation to caption capture inorganic carbon such as carbon dioxide. So they fix carbon dioxide to supply their carbon. And so here we're showing you how carrots can use photo can you are auto troops that are able to perform photosynthesis and uh carbon fixation to fix uh an organic carbon now over here, on the right hand side, what we're showing you are hetero troops, and hetero trophy would be there bunny rabbit over here and so this bunny rabbit must consume organic molecules in order to supply it sells with carbon. And so notice that this bunny rabbit, which is the hetero trope, is eating the auto troop, which is the care. Uh and so the carrot is the autotrophs, and the bunny rabbit is the hetero trophy. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the carbon source, as well as hetero troughs and autotrophs. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

