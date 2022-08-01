in this video, we're going to be reviewing the nutritional growth factors of microbes by completing the table that you see here and so notice that we have this table organized by the three nutritional factors energy source, electron source and carbon source. Now. In terms of the energy source, scientists organized microorganisms either as photo tropes or chemo troops. Photo tropes are organisms that obtain their energy directly from sunlight. Whereas chemo tropes are going to be obtaining their energy from chemical compounds. Now. In terms of the electron source, scientists organized microorganisms either as little tropes or organa tropes, lithia tropes are going to be organisms that supply their electron transport chain or E. T. C. With electrons from reduced in organic molecules which are molecules that do not contain carbon and hydrogen such as for example water. Now, organa tropes, on the other hand, are going to be organisms that supply their electron transport chains or E. T. C. With electrons from organic molecules or molecules that contain carbon and hydrogen such as for example glucose. Now. Uh in terms of the carbon source, scientists will organize organisms either as other truths or hetero truths. Uh oh troops are going to be fixing inorganic carbon dioxide to make their own molecules of food and supply the cell with carbon. And hetero troops, on the other hand, are going to instead of make they're making their own food, they are going to consume pre made organic molecules rather than inorganic molecules to supply the cell with carbon. And so this year concludes our brief review of the nutritional factors of microbes and we'll be able to get more practice and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

