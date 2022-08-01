in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the nutritional factors of microbial growth. And so scientists typically classify organisms into different groups based on three nutritional factors that we have numbered down below one through three, and those are the energy source, the electron source and the carbon source. Now really quickly noticed down below, we're showing you our map of the lesson, moving forward on the nutritional factors of microbial growth and notice that each of these numbers that we have up above and in the tax corresponds with the numbers that we have down below and the image Now in terms of the energy source, this is referring to the consumed energy source for powering metabolic pathways. And in terms of the energy source, scientists will group organisms either as photo troughs or as chemo troughs. Now, later in our course, in a different video will define photo troughs and chemo troughs. But for now, you should just know that the energy source is going to classify organisms either as photo trough or as chemo troughs. Then in terms of the electron source, this is referring to the original molecule supplying electrons to the electron transport chain or the E. T. C. For short. And so in terms of the electron source, scientists will classify organisms either as little troughs or as organa troughs. And so once again later in our courts in a different video will define what little troughs and organa troughs are. But for now, what you should know is that the electron sources going to classify organisms either as little troughs or organa troughs depending on what the molecule supplying the electrons is. Then the carbon sources, referring to the original carbon based molecule that of course is going to supply carbon for creating other cell components. And so in terms of the carbon source, scientists will classify organisms either as autotrophs or as hetero tropes. And once again, we'll be able to define what these autotrophs and hetero tropes are more in our future videos. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to the nutritional factors of microbial growth. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to cover the energy source first and more detail, and then we'll talk about the electron source and more detail and then last but not least. We'll talk about the carbon source and more detail. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

