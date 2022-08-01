in this video, we're going to focus on the nutritional diversity among microbes. And so scientists typically categorised microbes into groups based on a combination of the three nutritional factors. And so those three key nutritional factors are the energy source electron source and the carbon source. And all combinations of these three nutritional factors are theoretically possible, even though some combinations have no known organisms to date. And so if you take a look at this image down below, it's really just a map showing you all of the possible combinations of those three key nutritional factors that we covered in our previous lesson videos. And so notice at the top, it's showing you all living organisms can be grouped based on their specific energy source. And so recall that the two energy sources could either be light energy or chemical energy. Uh and chemical energy is an example is glucose. Like this green molecule that you see here. If chemical energy is the energy source, then the organism would be a chemo trophy. But if light energy is the energy source, then the organism would be a photo trophy. And so all of this over here are going to be organisms that are photo troughs. And everything over here are going to be organisms that are chemo tropes. Now, what you'll notice is that after identifying these organisms as chemo tropes or photo tropes, we can then take a look at the specific electron source of the organism. And so recall that the electron source can be used to group organisms either as organa trophy or as little troughs. And so if the electron source is an organic compound, then we would have ourselves a chemo organa trope notice it's a Chemo trophy because it is uh using chemical energy. And it is an organic A trophy because it uses organic compounds as the electron source. Now, if it were an organic compounds that it uses the electron source, then it would be a chemo lift a trophy wife. And so you can see that we're starting to combine these routes that we had talked about previously. Chemo lip atrocious. It is a Chemo trophy because it uses chemical energy as the energy source. And it is a lift a trophy because it uses an organic compounds as the electron source. Now, if we were to take a look at the photo tropes of side over here, uh, in terms of the electron source, if it uses organic compounds, then it would be a photo Organa trope if it uses an organic compounds that it would be a photo with a true. Then of course, after the electron source, there is still the carbon source and the carbon source could either be organic carbon or inorganic carbon such as carbon dioxide only. And so, uh, if the chemo Organa truth has an organic carbon source, then it would be a chemo organo hetero trophy wife. If the Chemo Organa Trophy uses carbon dioxide only as the carbon source, then it would be a chemo organo auto truth. And notice that there are no known organisms for chemo organo autotrophs. Now, uh, if the chemo lift a trophy had a carbon source that was organic carbon, then it would be a chemo Lithonia hetero trophy. And if it was a uh chemo lit a trove with a carbon dioxide or inorganic carbon source, it would be a chemo little autotrophs. And so what you can see here is that this is a calm using a combination of those three routes that we saw for energy source electron source and for carbon source. And so really, uh, these groups that you see towards the bottom here are the more specified specific groups that classifies the organisms on all three of those nutritional factors. Uh, and so if we were to do the same over here with the photo troops, notice that we have the Photo Organa trophy with an organic carbon source would be a photo Organa hetero trope. Uh If we have a photo Organa Truth with an inorganic carbon source such as carbon dioxide, it would be a photo organic auto trope. And once again, there are no known organisms for that. If we had a photo with a trope with an organic carbon source, it would be a photo with a hetero trope. Once again, no known organisms for that. And if we had a photo with a trope with an organic carbon sources, then it would be a photo little autotrophs. And so basically all of the ones that you see with these yellow stars at the bottom here are going to be organisms that are known to exist. And the ones that specifically specify no known organisms are ones are groups in which no known organisms are known to exist in those categories. And so this year, uh concludes our lesson on the nutritional diversity among microbes. You can see how much diversity there is. And uh, scientists can group these organisms not just based on individual nutritional factors, such as energy source, electron source and carbon source, but they can also group them based on combinations of those three. And that's exactly what we're seeing down below is all of the possible combinations for those three. And so this year concludes our lesson on this and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

