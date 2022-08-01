Energy Source:Phototrophs vs. Chemotrophs

in this video, we're going to talk more about the nutritional energy source of microorganisms and how scientists can classify organisms either as photo troughs or as chemo troughs depending on their energy source. And so organisms can be classified into two groups based on their energy source. So the first group are going to be the photo troughs and photo troughs are going to be organisms that obtain their energy directly from sunlight. And that's because the root photo is a route that means light. Now chemo troughs, on the other hand, as their names somewhat implies, are going to be organisms that obtain their energy directly from chemical compounds that they must obtain from their environments. And so if we take a look at our image down below, on the left hand side over here, what we're showing you our photo trophies and photo troves obtain their energy from the light, the solar energy, sunlight. And so notice here we have the sun and the solar energy radiating down here and here we have our photo trove which is going to be soaking up the sun and obtaining its energy directly from the sun. Now the chemo trophies, on the other hand, are going to be getting their energy directly from chemicals, chemical compounds. And so they have chemical energy such as glucose, for example, is an example of chemical energy. And so notice over here we have a chemo trough that's saying look at all this energy and it's coming from these chemical compounds rather than coming directly from sunlight. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the energy source and photo troughs and chemo troughs. And we'll be able to get some more practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

