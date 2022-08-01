Electron Source:Lithotrophs vs. Organotrophs

in this video, we're going to talk more about the nutritional electron source of microorganisms and how scientists can classify organisms either as lift a trophy or as organa tropes based on their electron source. And so organisms can be categorized into two groups based on their electron source. And recall from our previous lesson videos that the electron sources referring to the original molecule that supplies electrons to the electron transport chain or the E. T. C. For short. And so these two groups that are that these organisms can be classified into our the little troops or the Organa troops. Now the lift a tropes are going to be organisms that supply their electron transport chain with electrons from reduced in organic molecules. And so in organic molecules are going to be molecules that do not contain carbon and hydrogen, such as for example, water and iron neither contain carbon and hydrogen. And so they are in organic molecules. And so many times these inorganic molecules are going to be found in non living substances such as rocks. And again, water itself. Now it is important to note that all plants are lit a troves because they harvest electrons from splitting water during carbon fixation. And so because they are using water as their electron source that makes them little trucks. Now organa trophies on the other hand, are going to supply their electron transport chain with electrons from organic molecules and organic molecules are going to be molecules that contain carbon and hydrogen, for example glucose. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, what we're showing you are the lift A truths and the lift a trophy are somewhat like rock eaters in a way because they're going to be obtaining their electrons from inorganic molecules. And inorganic molecules are found in things such as non living things such as rocks and water. And so here we have an L with a trough saying I lift though. I mean I love eating rocks and so hopefully that can help you remember that the little troops are going to obtain their electrons from inorganic molecules. Then over here on the right hand side, what we're showing you are the organa troughs and the organa troves are going to obtain their electrons from organic molecules that contain carbon and hydrogen such as glucose and glucose. That sugar can be found in organics are usually going to be found in living substances such as trees, apples and things like that. And so notice that this Organa trophy is saying, I only eat organics and obtain electrons from organics. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the electron source as well as little troughs and Organa trophies. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts