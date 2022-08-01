Composition of Item to Be Treated

In this video, we're going to talk about the fifth consideration when selecting a microbial growth control method and that is the composition of the item to be treated. And so some physical and chemical processes that control microbial growth are actually inappropriate for certain types of material. And so some physical methods like heat and irradiation can actually cause damage to some types of plastics. And so that is a consideration that needs to be made. Also, liquid chemical disinfectants can also cause damage to certain types of materials, such as electrical equipment, for example. And so all that we're trying to say here is that the composition of the item to be treated has to be compatible with the microbial growth control method. And so depending on the material or the composition of the item that will dictate what microbial growth control method can be used. And so if we take a look at the left hand side over here and notice that we have this plate or this dish here, that's made of plastic and this plastic plate actually melted from having excessive heat. And so although the heat may have killed the microbes, it also damaged the plastic. And now this dish is no longer usable. And so that would not be the best microbial control method for this type of plastic material. And over here on the right, what we're showing you is some electrical equipment. And of course, liquids are going to damage most electric electronic, most electronic equipment, most electrical equipment. So liquids are not going to be compatible with electrical equipment. And so perhaps another type of methods, such as a gas or something like that could be used as a replacement. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on this fifth consideration the composition of the item to be treated when selecting a microbial growth control method. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

