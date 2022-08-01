in this video, we're going to talk about the fourth consideration when selecting a microbial growth control method and that is environmental factors. And so environmental factors such as the temperature for example and the P. H. Can actually influence the effectiveness of a microbial growth control method. And so for example if the temperature or the ph ranges are not correct within the appropriate range, then the microbial growth control method may be ineffective, meaning that it may not work as it is supposed to or intended to. And on top of environmental factors such as temperature and ph other environmental factors such as substances including grease and dirt and body fluids can actually interfere with some microbial growth control methods, and therefore these items here should be cleaned out appropriately prior to implementing any disinfection or sterilization control methods. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of how environmental factors can actually affect microbial growth control methods. And so once again we're showing you a microbial death curve, but with the use of sodium hypochlorite as a chemical microbial growth control method. And so notice on the Y axis we have the number of living microbial cells and on the X axis we have the amount of time that these cells have been exposed to the microbial growth control method. And so notice that we have these two lines here, we have this one here in orange and then we have this one here in blue and the one in orange represents a hot temperature Of of 55°C and the one in blue represents a cold temperature of 50°C. And so notice that there's only a 5°C difference, which you might think might not make a difference in um the control method. However, in this particular example it does make a really big difference. And so what you'll notice is that for the hotter temperatures, the d value um is much smaller and the d value is the decimal reduction time, the amount of time it takes to kill 90% of the population and that percent. Uh that devalue is actually a value of 10 here for the orange curve here, it takes 10 minutes to kill 90% of the population. Notice that both um lines here are starting with the initial population of 10,000 and to go from 10,000 to 1000, which is 90% killed. It takes 10 minutes for this orange curve. And so the hotter temperature is going to be more effective than the colder temperature because notice that the D value for the colder temperature is actually double and so it's a greater devalue and that shows that these microbes are more resistant to colder temperatures. And so it takes a lot longer to kill all of the microbes um when the temperature is colder and it takes a lot less time to kill all of the microbes when the temperature is hotter. And so this is all just emphasizing the fact that household bleach is more effective at killing microbes at hot temperatures, specifically temperatures of 55°C. And so this shows that even small temperature changes like 5°C can actually have a major impact on the microbial growth control method. And so this is why environmental factors are an important consideration when selecting the microbial growth control method. And so this year concludes our lesson on this idea and we'll be able to get some more practice and talk about the fifth and final consideration of selecting a microbial growth control method in our next video. So I'll see you all there.

Hide transcripts