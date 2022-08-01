Types of Microbes (Microbial Characteristics)

in this video, we're going to talk more about the first consideration to be made when selecting a microbial growth control method and that is the types of microbes and the microbial characteristics that are present. And so once again, the types of microbes, along with the microbial characteristics, are going to be really important considerations when selecting a microbial growth control method. And so this is because some microbes are actually really, really highly resistant to particular microbial growth control treatments, meaning that they will not die by a specific control method, whereas other microbes may be sensitive to the same exact treatment method, meaning that they will die in the presence of that treatment method. And so the type of microbe is going to be a very important consideration because it can help dictate whether a disinfection method can be used, or whether a more powerful sterilization procedure should be used. And so, if we take a look at this image down below, on the left hand side, we can get a better understanding of how different types of microbes can have different resistance levels to particular control methods. And so notice that on the far left hand side over here uh left hand column uh this is a column showing you different types of microbes. And notice that these different types of microbes are arranged based on their resistance to particular microbial control methods. So notice the ones that are towards the top with the whitish background are going to be less resistant and that means that they are going to be more susceptible, meaning that they will die rather easily by a microbial growth control method. And as you start to go downwards towards the bottom um the microbes start to become more and more resistant. And of course being resistant means that they are able to survive in the presence of that method and so on. The far right, what we're showing you as a column of the microbial control method that's uh going to be uh sufficient enough to uh basically control the particular microbe. And so notice that for enveloped viruses such as the SARS Kobe to virus that causes Covid 19 HIV and hepatitis B viruses um enveloped viruses are not very resistant. Okay they're very susceptible. And so really low level disinfection control methods are going to be suitable for dealing with enveloped viruses and also for dealing with most vegetative bacteria such as for example s arias and end gonorrhea. Um Now notice that fun guy and non enveloped viruses uh start to become more a little bit more resistant. And so they require high level disinfection methods in order to control these microbes. And um you can see some examples of fun guys such as ringworm and athlete's foot and also non enveloped viruses. Examples are poliovirus or polio and rhinovirus which is responsible for the common cold. Uh then noticed that mycobacterium and bacterial endo spores are even more resistant. And so they require more powerful sterilization techniques. And so if we were to use a low level disinfection technique on one of these uh microbes here, mycobacterium or bacterial spores, it would not be sufficient to control them. And so only sterilization procedures are going to be sufficient for these microbes and then towards the very very bottom what we have our pry ins and recall that cry ins are going to be very um difficult to control. And so it requires even more powerful control methods than sterilization. Such as for example pry on elimination techniques. And so those are the most resistant microbes are the prions. And so basically the big takeaway that you can get from this image is that the type of microbe really does matter because whether we're dealing with enveloped viruses or whether we're dealing with bacterial endo scores, it really matters because it will dictate what type of control method is going to be suitable and uh lower level disinfection methods will not be suitable uh to basically handle more resistant forms or more resistant types of microbes. Now over here on the far right. What we're showing you is a graph that is showing you the time for sterilization basically how long it takes to kill a particular microbe. And so notice on the Y. Axis it's showing the log of the number of viable cells basically showing you how many viable cells there are, how many living cells there are. The higher the Y. Value the more living cells, the lower the Y. Value the less living cells the more dead cells there are and so on the X. Axis. What we have is the time progressing from left to right. And so notice that we have two different curves on, we have two different lines on this graph. We have this yellow line right here and then we have this orangish line right here and notice that the yellow line represents vegetative bacterial cells. Whereas this orangish line right here represents endo spores and recall from our previous lesson videos and from this table over here uh that endo spores are fairly resistant and they require more stringent um control methods whereas vegetative bacteria are up here and they are less resistant, more susceptible. And so notice that the vegetative bacteria are able to be killed or sterilized in a less amount of time. Whereas the end of spores require a lot more time in order to be completely sterilized and completely killed off. And so once again, this is just showing you how that the time that's required for sterilization sterilization actually depends on the type of microbe that is present. And so all of this is just to emphasize the fact that the types of microbes that are present is a really important consideration when selecting the microbial growth control method. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on this idea here and we'll be able to learn more about the other considerations and apply these concepts here as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

