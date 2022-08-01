in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on selecting a method to control microbial growth. And so selecting an effective method to control microbial growth is actually a really challenging process. And this is not only because there are a ton of microbial growth control methods, but also because each individual method has a set of advantages and a set of disadvantages. And so really what this means is that a perfect microbial growth control method does not exist. There's not a single microbial growth control method that will work in every single scenario. And this is once again because each individual method has a set of advantages and also a set of disadvantages as well. And so in order to select an appropriate uh microbial growth control method, there are some important considerations that should be made. And notice that we're listening these five important considerations in this table down below. And so notice our scientists over here is asking, hmm, what method of microbial growth control should I be using. And in order to answer that question, you should make these five considerations that we have down below. The first consideration is simply the types of microbes that are present. And recall that different types of microbes can have different microbial characteristics. And so by knowing the microbial characteristic and the type of microbes that can help dictate what methods are going to be useful and what methods may not be useful. And that's because sometimes some microbial growth control methods will work for one type of microbe, but they will not work for a different type of microbe. And we'll be able to talk more about this specific idea and each of these considerations in more detail as we move forward in our course. Now, the second consideration that should be made, It's not only the type of microbe but also the number of microbes, how many microbes are there? If there are a lot of microbes then that may require a different control method than if there were only a little bit of the microbes. So that is also an important consideration. Another important consideration is this 3rd 1 here, which is the overall risk of infection. Uh and so if there is a low risk of infection or of a human being infected, then uh that may change the the microbial growth method that is used. Um And if there is a high risk of infection then that may also dictate the microbial growth control method that is used. The next consideration that's also important to take into account is environmental factors. For example, the temperature and the ph can all impact the effectiveness of a microbial growth control method. And last but not least. The last consideration that should be made when selecting microbial growth control method is the composition of the item that is going to be treated for microbes and so whether the uh the item that is being treated is made out of glass or plastic can actually matter. And so that is another consideration that is important to take into account. And so once again we're going to talk about each of these five considerations and more detail as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to selecting a method to control microbial growth and the considerations that should be made before or while selecting a control microbial growth method. And so I'll see you all in our next video to talk even more about each of these considerations.

