in this video, we're going to talk about the third consideration when selecting a microbial growth control method and that is the overall risk of infection that the item being treated presents. And so once again the risk of infection that a particular item presents is going to dictate the method of controlling microbial growth. That's going to be used. Now. Medical instruments and tools are actually categorised into three groups based on the risk of infecting a patient. And so we've got those three groups numbered down below. And we've also got images of these three groups down below in the image. Now, the first group is actually going to be the non critical instruments. And as their name implies, these are going to be medical instruments and tools that present a really low risk of infection, a really low risk of infecting the patient. And that's usually because these items only make contact with the skin of on the outside of a patient. And so these items only uh need to be treated with low level disinfectants because they present a low risk of infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at the overall risk of infection in these three groups over here on the far left, we have the non critical instruments which once again present a really low risk of infection. And they're going to usually make contact only with this skin of the patient. And so they do not penetrate into the tissues or anything like that. And so the items such as stethoscopes, which measure heart rate and crutches, which can help you walk around if you have an injured foot. And even items like blood pressure cuffs are all examples of non critical medical instruments that present a low risk of infection. And so only low level disinfection is required for these low risk non critical instruments. Now the next group that we have are these semi critical instruments. And semi is a route that means partially critical. And so as their name implies, these are these instruments are going to present a medium a medium risk of infection or a medium risk of infecting the patient. And so these require higher level disinfection methods and so they're going to be more powerful because the instrument has a greater risk of infecting the patient. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice the semi critical instruments are right here in the middle and these once again present a medium risk of infection to the patient. And so this could um examples of instruments that are going to be semi critical include endoscopes which are basically these scopes that can go into the gastrointestinal tract of a human. So they're going into the body but they're not actually penetrating into any tissues. And so they do present a medium risk of infection. And then of course, last but not least what we have are the critical instruments and critical instruments, as their name implies, they present a really high risk of infection or really high risk of infecting the patient. And so therefore these critical instruments must be sterile in order for them to be used appropriately in a medical setting. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the critical instruments, once again, these present a really high risk of infection. And so these are gonna be instruments such as surgical instruments that are going to penetrate into the tissue of the patient. And so they need to be sterile, which means that no living microorganisms are going to be present on. And so this here concludes our lesson on how the overall risk of infection is an important consideration when selecting the microbial growth control method and once again, depending on if it's a low risk of infection, a medium risk of infection or high risk of infection, um that might dictate whether low level disinfection methods, high level disinfection methods or sterilization methods are required for that particular item that's going to be treated, and so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts here as we move forward. But for now, I'll see you on our next video.

