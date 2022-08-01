in this video, we're going to talk about the second consideration when selecting a method for microbial growth control and that is the number of microbes that are present. And so when a microbial population is treated with either a physical or a chemical process, usually the microbes within that microbial population die at a constant great Rather than dying all at one single time. And so what this means is that the larger the population of microbes is initially, the longer it's going to take for uh the entire population to be destroyed. And so washing and scrubbing can help to remove microbes and biofilms, and ultimately it reduces the time to sterilize or disinfectant item. If you are able to get rid of some of the microbes that are present just by physical destruction, by washing and scrubbing. Um Now down below, we're showing you these two plots, this one and this one over here, and these are what are known as microbial death curves. And so microbial death curve is a plot of the death of a microbial population over time due to either a physical or a chemical microbial control treatment method. Now on these plots, but you're going to find is a value known as the decimal reduction time, or just the D value for short. And so the decimal reduction time or the D value is really just referring to the specific amount of time that's required to kill 90% of the microbial population under set conditions. And what's important to note here is that the greater the D value is, the more resistant the microbial population is to the specific treatment method. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this decimal reduction time or devalue along with how the number of microbes can impact the type of uh method that should be used. And so over here on the left we're showing you once again a microbial death curve along with the D. Value. And so notice on the Y axis we have the number of living microbial cells and on the X. Axis we have the amount of time in minutes. And so notice that initially at time zero we're starting with a population of 10,000 microbes and noticed that when applying this particular microbial growth control method that the population starts to decrease over time. And notice that when 90% of the population is missing, notice going from 10,000 cells down to 1000 cells, that's a 90% drop off there. So this is a log arrhythmic scale y axis. And so this is the population after one devalue. And so what you can see is that uh The d. value once again is going to be the amount of time that it takes for 90% of the population to die. and so from 10,000 down to 1000, that means 9000 cells have died at this point and that is 90% of the population has been killed. And so that corresponds with five minutes. And so the D. Value is represented by this chunk of time here, it's five minutes for this particular plot. Now the next point that you see here represents the population after two devalues. Uh So if the D. Value is five minutes to devalues is 10 minutes and at this point here, what we have is the population after three D. Values, which would be 15 minutes and so on. And so it takes four D. Values for this particular plot here Which is 20 minutes in order to kill off the entire population. And so once again the d. value just represents the amount of time required to kill 90% of the microbial population. And in this particular plot the d. value is five minutes. And so notice that every five minutes 90% of the population is going to be killed. And so it does take 20 minutes to kill off a population of 10,000 cells. If the d. value is five minutes now, over here on the right microbial death curve, we're showing you a similar plot. The number of microbial, the number of living microbial cells on the Y axis, the amount of time on the X. Axis. But this time noticed that we are implementing two different microbial growth control methods. Um A. Is going to be radiation and B. Is going to be sodium hypochlorite or bleach. And so A. Is of course going to be um the yellow line that goes downwards like this and be is going to of course be this line that goes like this. And so what you'll notice is that these two different lines have different devalues or decimal reduction times. Um for a notice that to go from 10, cells to 1000 cells, a 90% reduction. Uh the the value is five minutes just as we saw over here on the left hand side. But notice that for kurt for the line B to go from 10,000 to 1000 cells right here, It is actually a 10 minute devalue. And so here we can add that in. And so basically what we're showing you here is that it takes a lot more time 40 minutes to kill off the entire microbial population using sodium hypochlorite. However, it takes half the amount of time to kill the microbial population using radiation. And so radiation is a more effective means of killing the microbial population because you can kill the microbial population in less time. And so essentially what we're saying is that the greater devalue, greater devalues correspond with microbes that are more resistant. Uh And if there are more resistant to the chosen method, then of course that means that it's going to take them longer uh to die off. And so the microbes are more resistant to sodium hypochlorite than they are to radiation. And that's what this plot is showing. And so ultimately what we're saying here is that the number of microbes is going to impact the microbial control method, because it can dictate the amount of time uh that these uh microbial populations need to be exposed to the treatment. And so this year concludes our lesson on this idea here, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts, and talk more about the other considerations for selecting a microbial growth control method as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts