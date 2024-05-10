18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Problem 12.1a
DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae
