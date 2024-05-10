21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8:
a. brucellosis
b. malaria
relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?
