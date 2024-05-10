21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 through 4:
a. ehrlichiosis
b. Lyme disease
c. septic shock
d. toxoplasmosis
e. viral hemorrhagic fever
A patient complained of headache. A CT (computed tomography) scan revealed cysts of varying size in the patient’s brain. What is your diagnosis?
