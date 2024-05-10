21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 23.10ab
Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to
40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is
a. a vector.
b. the respiratory route.
c. a puncture wound.
d. an animal bite.
e. water.
